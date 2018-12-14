Sensex Ends 33 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,805

Share markets on Friday: Twenty nine out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty closed in the green.

Domestic stock markets finished Friday's volatile session on a positive note. However, profit booking by investors amid negative cues from the global markets restricted the gains. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex closed at 35,962.93, up 33.29 points or 0.09 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 13.90 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 10,805.45. Twenty nine out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty closed in the green. Major advancers on the 50-scrip index were Bharti Airtel (+5.25 per cent), BPCL (+3.00 per cent), Yes Bank (+2.86 per cent), IOC (+2.84 per cent) and Coal India (+2.25 per cent).

Nineteen out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session higher. Bharti Airtel (+5.32 per cent), Yes Bank (+3.23 per cent), ONGC (+2.58 per cent), NTPC (+1.95 per cent), Infosys (+1.31 per cent) and Asian Paints (+1.13 per cent) were the main gainers.

Finance, auto and pharma sectors lost the most offsetting gains in FMCG, IT and PSU bank stocks.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held its first board meeting on Friday after the central bank's former chief Urjit Patel's resignation earlier this week following widening differences between the government and the central bank. The statement released after the board meeting, which was headed by the new RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, said they reviewed the current economic situation and various domestic and global challenges. The board has decided that the matter required further examination.

Bharti Airtel Ltd's stock settled on a higher note after a tribunal dismissed the telecom regulatory authority's order on predatory pricing. Shares of its larger rival Vodafone Idea Ltd closed 3.58 per cent higher.

Indian Oil Corp Ltd's counter ended higher after it approved a buyback worth up to 44.35 billion rupees.

(With inputs from agencies)



