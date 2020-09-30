Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Positive Start

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading higher by 0.2 percent on Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian shares slipped and the dollar was under pressure on Wednesday in the lead up to the first U.S. presidential debate, as financial markets looked to take a measure of both candidates.

Asian shares slipped and the dollar was under pressure on Wednesday in the lead up to the first U.S. presidential debate, as financial markets looked to take a measure of both candidates.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 fell 1.3 per cent, while markets in Seoul rose 0.8 per cent.

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors took money off the table hours before the first U.S. presidential debate.

The Dow Jones fell 0.48 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.48 per cent and Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.29 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday, extending big losses from the previous session amid rising concerns about fuel demand as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

Brent crude dropped 23 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $41.03 per barrel by 0048 GMT. West Texas Intermediate fell 26 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $39.29.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex had declined 8.41 points to 37,973.22 and the NSE Nifty had lost 5.10 points to 11,222.40.