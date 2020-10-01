Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Gap-Up Opening

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading higher by 1.1 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange.

The stock markets are likely to open on a positive note, extending the gains of the previous session, on the positive global cues. The US markets ended more than 1 per cent higher overnight, Asian markets have opened on a cheerful note and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India, with a 113 points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 11,367, higher by 113 points or 1.1 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian equities were poised for a bouncy session on Thursday after U.S. stocks posted a second consecutive quarter of gains and safe-haven assets, including the dollar, were mixed.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.19 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.32 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 1.38 per cent.

U.S. stocks closed solidly higher on Wednesday as government leaders continued talks for a new pandemic relief package and positive economic data helped the major indexes end the third quarter in positive territory.

The Dow Jones rose 1.2 per cent, S&P 500 gained 0.83 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 0.74 per cent, to 11,167.51.

On the economic front, the output for eight core industries contracted for the sixth straight month, dropping 8.5 per cent in August 2020, according to data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry post market hours on September 30.

In the commodity market, global benchmark Brent crude pared losses Wednesday and the U.S. crude price rose on hopes that a U.S. economic stimulus deal would support the market, even as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic continued to loom over demand forecasts.

Brent crude for November delivery ended the session down 8 cents at $40.95 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate rose 93 cents, or 2.4 per cent to $40.22 a barrel.

On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 94.71 points - or 0.25 per cent - higher at 38,067.93, and the Nifty settled at 11,247.55, up 25.15 points - or 0.22 per cent.