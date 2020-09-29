Sensex, Nifty Break Two-Day Winning Streak As Banking, FMCG Shares Drag

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes broke their two-day winning streak as investors booked profit at higher levels, analysts said. The benchmarks staged a gap up opening but due to selling pressure in banking and FMCG shares led to the Sensex falling 404 points from the day's highest level and Nifty briefly slipping below its important psychological level of 11,200.

The Sensex ended 8 points lower at 37,973 and Nifty slipped 5 points to close at 11,222.

Globally investors on sidelines ahead of the first US Presidential Debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat candidate Joe Biden, analysts said. UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.38 per cent, Germany's DAX fell 0.4 per cent and France's CAC40 index was down 0.1 per cent.

Back home, eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's over 2 per cent fall. Nifty Bank, FMCG, Private Bank and Realty indexes also fell over a per cent each.

On the other hand, metal, information technology and auto stocks witnessed buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares also ended on a weak note as the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.15 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.31 per cent.

UPL was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 3.5 per cent to close at Rs 492. ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Axis Bank, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, ITC and Grasim Industries also fell between 2-3.5 per cent.

On the flipside, Hindalco, UltraTech Cement, Hero MotoCorp, Titan, TCS, Tata Steel and JSW Steel rose between 2-5 per cent.

Overall market breadth was negative as 1,434 shares closed lower while 1,181 ended higher on the BSE.