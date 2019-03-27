Sensex, Nifty Set To Open Lower As Indicated By SGX Nifty; Mindtree, GMR In Focus

Indian equity benchmarks - The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Nifty Index are set to open lower as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty. As of 8:34 am, the SGX Nifty traded 0.19 per cent or 21 points lower at 11,502. In yesterday's trading session, the Sensex and Nifty logged in sharp gains ass the Sensex rose 1.12 per cent and the NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed 1.14 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, giving up their small gains made the previous day, as investors tried to come to terms with a sharp shift in US bond markets and the implications for the world's top economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 per cent while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.6 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street's main indexes tallied solid gains on Tuesday but finished below their session highs in a reflection of the underlying concerns about the economic outlook.

The S&P 500 gained 0.72 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.71 per cent.

Back home, airport operator GMR Infrastructure will be in focus after it informed exchanges that it will get a proposed investment by Tata Group, an affiliate of GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and SSG Capital Management in its Airports Business.

Mindtree will be in focus after its board said it will not go ahead with the proposed share buyback plan. The company has also constituted a panel to look into unsolicited offer made by Larsen & Toubro.

Jet Airways will be on investors' radar after a top government's aviation official said Jet Airways will fly 40 more planes by the end of next month and is in talks with leasing companies to restart operating several of its grounded aircraft.

(With inputs from Reuters)

