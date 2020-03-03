Sensex, Nifty Snap Worst Losing Streak Of 2020 On Strong Global Cues

All sector gauges compiled by BSE ended higher led by the Metal index's nearly 6 per cent surge.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes snapped their seven-day losing streak, the worst spell of losses of 2020, led by gains in metal, healthcare, energy and power shares. The Indian equity benchmarks staged biggest single-day gain in a month on Tuesday mirroring gains in global markets. Investor sentiment was boosted by expectations that major central banks would take measures to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged over 5 per cent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each jumped more than 4 per cent, with the European Central Bank joining the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan in signalling readiness to deal with the growing threats from the outbreak.

The Sensex surged 1.3 per cent or 480 points to close at 38,624 and the Nifty 50 index climbed 1.5 per cent or 171 points to settle at 11,303.

European markets were also trading sharply higher with France's CAC40 index advancing 2.4 per cent, Germany's DAX climbing 2 per cent and United Kingdom's FTSE100 index rising 2.4 per cent.

Back home, the Reserve Bank of India also said it is closely monitoring global as well as domestic situation regarding the impact of deadly coronavirus and ready to take necessary action to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets.

All the 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended higher led by the S&P BSE Metal index's nearly 6 per cent surge. Healthcare index rose 4 per cent after the government restricted the export of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients and drugs made from them, including paracetamol, as concern mounted the coronavirus outbreak could turn into a pandemic.

Power, Oil & Gas, Utilities, and Energy sector gauges also rose between 2-3.6 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares also witnessed buying interest as the S&P BSE MidCap index advanced 1.8 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap index climbed 1.2 per cent.

Vedanta was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 8 per cent to close at Rs 120. Siun Pharma, Hindalco, Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel, Cipla, Eicher Motors, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Grasim Industries and Coal India also rose between 4.8-7.2 per cent each.

On the flipside, Yes Bank and ITC were among the only losers.