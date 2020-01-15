Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Record-Breaking Streak Weighed Down By Banks

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes snapped their two-day record breaking spree weighed down by losses in banking shares. For most part of the day, benchmarks traded lower but staged a mild recovery in the last 30 minutes of trade. At the day's lowest level, the Sensex fell as much as 305 points and the NSE Nifty 50 index briefly dropped below its symbolically important level of 12,300.

The Sensex ended 80 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 41,873 and the Nifty 50 index declined 19 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 12,343.

Five of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty Private Bank index's 0.85 per cent fall.