Sensex, Nifty Scale New Highs For Second Straight Session

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes scaled new peaks on Tuesday led by gains in HDFC, ITC, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys. The Sensex rose as much as 135 points to hit new record high 41,994.26 and the NSE Nifty 50 index advanced as much as 45 points to touch a new all-time high of 12,374.25. For most part of the day, benchmarks traded on a flat note but staged an up move in the last hour of trade led by buying interest in FMCG, metal and information technology shares.

The Sensex ended 0.2 per cent or 93 points higher to close at an all-time high of 41,952.63 and the NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 33 points or 0.3 per cent to close at record high of 12,362.

Seven of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Media index's 2.1 per cent gain. Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal, Nifty IT and Nifty Auto indexes also rose between 0.6-1.4 per cent each.

On the other hand, Nifty Private Bank index was top loser, down 0.5 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares outperformed their larger peers as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.7 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.8 per cent.

Vedanta was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 2.9 per cent to close at Rs 165.05. Britannia Industries, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Cipla, Zee Entertainment, Nestle India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tech Mahindra were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Yes Bank was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 8 per cent to close at Rs 38.60. Yes Bank has been facing selling pressure after a board member's resignation cast more doubt on the troubled lender's future.

IndusInd Bank fell 4 per cent to close at Rs 1,478 after its net profit declined 6 per cent sequentially to Rs 130 crore in December quarter. The profit declined on account of higher provisioning for bad loans.

UPL, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, ONGC and Adani Ports were also among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,468 shares ended higher while 1,037 closed lower on the BSE.