Nifty Ends Above 11,000 For First Time In Over A Week Led By Banks

Nifty reclaimed 11,000 fir first time since August 30.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed above 11,000 mark for the first time since August 30 led by gains in banking and financial services shares. The benchmarks opened lower but recovered their losses in mid-morning deals paced by gains in HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki. The Sensex surged as much as 460 points from day's lowest level and the Nifty 50 index rose to an intraday high of 11,029. (Catch highlights of today's trading session here)

The Sensex ended 164 points or 0.44 per cent to close at 37,145 and the Nifty 50 index advanced 57 points or 0.52 per cent to end at 11,003.

All but one sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's 1.61 per cent gain.

Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial Service indexes also rose between 0.7-0.9 per cent each.

On the other hand, Nifty IT index was the only sectoral loser on the NSE.

Mid- and small-cap shares also witnessed buying interest in today's session as the Nifty Midcap 100 index climbed 1.23 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 0.65 per cent.

Yes Bank was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 4.3 per cent to close at Rs 63.

UPL, Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, HCL Technologies, Eicher Motors, Infosys, tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Tata Steel were among the losers.

The over all market breadth was positive as 1,167 shares closed higher while 608 ended lower on the NSE.

