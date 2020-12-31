Sensex, Nifty Gain 15% In 2020, Post Best Annual Returns Since 2017

For the decade ended 2020, the Sensex has gained a whopping 173 per cent.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes ended on a flat note on last session of 2020 as gains in metal, pharma, and media shares were offset with losses in FMCG, IT and state-run banking share. For most part of the day, benchmarks traded in a choppy manner as future and option contracts for the month of December expired. During the session, Nifty touched record high of 14,024.85 and Sensex touched an all-time high of 47,896.97.

The Sensex ended 5 points higher at 47,751 and Nifty 50 index ended unchanged 13,982.

In calendar year 2020, the Sensex rallied 15.75 per cent and Nifty climbed 14.90 per cent, making it the best year for equities since 2017, news agency Reuters reported. For the decade ended 2020, the Sensex has gained a whopping 173 per cent and Nifty has surged 169 per cent.

A gush of liquidity by foreign investors has lifted the benchmarks to new highs, analysts said. In Wednesday's trading session, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,824 crore. So far this calendar year, FIIs have purchased Indian equities worth $22.44 billion while they have been net sellers in debt markets to the tune of $14 billion, data from NSDL showed.

Six of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Metal and Pharma indexes' 0.7 per cent gain. Auto, financial services, media, and realty shares also witnessed buying interest.

On the other hand, PSU banking, FMCG, IT and private banking shares witnessed a mild selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares witnessed buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.5 per cent and Nifty Smalllcap 100 index advanced 0.3 per cent.

HDFC was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 1 per cent to close at Rs 2,550. Sun Pharma, Divi's Labs, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's Labs, Hindalco and HCL Technologies were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Shree Cements, TCS, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, ITC, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,766 shares ended higher while 1,244 closed lower on the BSE.