Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session On A Flat Note

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes ended Wednesday's session on a flat note as gains in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever were offset with losses in Infosys, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and Tata Consultancy Services. The benchmarks witnessed wild swings intraday trading as the Sensex moved in a range of 760 points while the Nifty touched an intraday high of 10,545.10 and a low of 10,334.

The Sensex ended 62 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 35,697 while the Nifty 50 index ended at 10,458, up 7 points or 0.07 per cent.

Thirteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE ended lower led by the S&P BSE Realty index's 2 per cent fall. S&P BSE Oil & Gas, Consumer Durables, Auto, Metal, IT, Healthcare and Basic Materials indexes also fell between 1-1.5 per cent each.

On the other hand, S&P BSE Energy index was top gainer, up 2 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares witnessed selling pressure as the S&P BSE MidCap index fell 0.9 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap index declined 0.4 per cent.

Yes Bank was top gainer in the Nifty-50 basket of shares; the stock rose 37 per cent to close at Rs 29.05. Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries, Britannia Industries, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever were also among the gainers.

On the flip side, GAIL India was top loser, the stock fell 10 per cent to close at Rs 90.20. Tata Steel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, ONGC, Hindalco, Vedanta and State Bank of India were also among the losers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,429 shares closed lower, while 1,048 ended higher on the BSE.