Market Live: Sensex Crosses 45,900 Mark For First Time As Markets Extend Rally

At 10:14 am, the Sensex traded 304.75 points, or 0.67 per cent, higher at 45,913.26 while the Nifty was up 84.15 points, or 0.63 per cent, at 13,477.10. (Track Sensex, Nifty Here)

UPL, ONGC, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech, trading between 1.19 per cent and 2.68 per cent higher, were the top percentage gainers in the Nifty basket of 50 shares. On the other hand, UltraTech, Shree Cement, Cipla and Maruti Suzuki, down 0.41-1.15 per cent each, were the worst hit among just six laggards in the index.

The health secretary said on Tuesday the country may approve some coronavirus vaccines over the next few weeks and an estimated 30 crore people would be inoculated in the first tranche.

Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys and ITC were the biggest boosts for Sensex, together contributing more than 100 points to the gain in the index.

Reliance Industries shares rose as much as 1.08 per cent to Rs 2,015.25 apiece on the BSE, having opened stronger at Rs 2,013.00 from their previous close of Rs 1,993.75. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Tuesday that the conglomerate's telecom arm, Reliance Jio Infocomm, will pioneer 5G in the country in the second half of 2021.

Analysts say the current rally is backed by optimism around COVID-19 vaccines and world economic recovery, but some correction cannot be ruled out in the near term.

"The markets are continuing a liquidity-driven rally. The current euphoria in the markets is simply not stopping... It is like a train running at a very fast speed, you can slow it down but not stop it," AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Bank, told NDTV.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be bullish on Indian markets, making net purchases of Rs 2,909.6 crore on Tuesday, data from NSE shows.