Market Latest Updates: Sensex, Nifty Gain Over 1% To Record Highs Tracking Global Markets

Share Market Latest Updates: Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner in the US election.

Market Latest Updates: Sensex, Nifty Gain Over 1% To Record Highs Tracking Global Markets

Stock Market Updates: Most of the Nifty companies have either beaten or met earnings expectations

Domestic stock markets started Monday's session at record highs as Joe Biden's win in the US presidential election lifted broader Asian shares. tracking a jump in Asian equities after Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner in the US election. The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped 673.28 points - or 1.61 per cent - to touch an all-time high of 42,566.34 in early deals, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed to a record 12,451.70, adding 188.15 points - or 1.53 per cent - to its previous close. Broad-based gains - led by banking, financial services, IT and pharmaceutical shares - pushed the markets higher.

Here are 10 things to know:

  1. At 10:07 am, the Sensex traded 605.78 points - or 1.45 per cent - higher at 42,498.84, while the Nifty was up 175.30 points - or 1.43 per cent - at 12,438.85.

  2. Divi's Laboratories, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys and IndusInd Bank, trading between 1.58 per cent and 4.79 per cent higher, were the top gainers in the Nifty basket of 50 shares. 

  3. ITC and Cipla, down 0.49 per cent and 0.75 per cent respectively, were the only laggards in the index.

  4. Infosys, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex.

  5. Market breadth favoured gains, with an advance-decline ratio of 2:1, as 1,391 shares rose on the BSE against 696 that fell. 

  6. Divi's Labs jumped more than 6 per cent after the drug maker reported a higher quarterly profit, boosting the Nifty Pharma index.

  7. Mr Biden passed the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to capture the presidency. US President Donald Trump is weighing legal challenges and has so far refused to concede.

  8. Analysts say optimism around the ongoing corporate earnings season continues to support the markets. Most of the Nifty companies have either beaten or met earnings expectations.

  9. Investors will now turn their focus to elections in Bihar, where exit polls show Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party falling short of a majority.

  10. Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan jumped 1.3 per cent, the highest since January 2018, after Democrat Joe Biden's election to the White House raised expectations of fewer regulatory changes and more monetary stimulus.


Newsbeep


Comments
Sensex todaymarket newsstock market

Also Read

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india