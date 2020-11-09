Market Latest Updates: Sensex, Nifty Gain Over 1% To Record Highs Tracking Global Markets

At 10:07 am, the Sensex traded 605.78 points - or 1.45 per cent - higher at 42,498.84, while the Nifty was up 175.30 points - or 1.43 per cent - at 12,438.85.

Divi's Laboratories, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys and IndusInd Bank, trading between 1.58 per cent and 4.79 per cent higher, were the top gainers in the Nifty basket of 50 shares.

ITC and Cipla, down 0.49 per cent and 0.75 per cent respectively, were the only laggards in the index.

Infosys, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex.

Market breadth favoured gains, with an advance-decline ratio of 2:1, as 1,391 shares rose on the BSE against 696 that fell.

Divi's Labs jumped more than 6 per cent after the drug maker reported a higher quarterly profit, boosting the Nifty Pharma index.

Mr Biden passed the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to capture the presidency. US President Donald Trump is weighing legal challenges and has so far refused to concede.

Analysts say optimism around the ongoing corporate earnings season continues to support the markets. Most of the Nifty companies have either beaten or met earnings expectations.

Investors will now turn their focus to elections in Bihar, where exit polls show Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party falling short of a majority.