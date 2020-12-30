Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Off Record Highs As Financial Stocks Weigh On Markets

At 9:49 am, the Sensex traded 44.00 points, or 0.09 per cent, lower at 47,569.08, while the Nifty was down 8.9 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 13,923.70. (Track Sensex, Nifty Here)

State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Cipla, tata Steel and GAIL, trading between 0.81 per cent and 1.40 per cent lower, were the worst hit among 33 laggards in the 50-scrip Nifty index.

UPL, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Nestle and Coal India, up 0.44-3.68 per cent each, were the top percentage gainers in the index. (Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today)

HDFC, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and SBI were the biggest drags on Sensex. (Also Read: Rangebound Trade, Volatility Likely In Markets As Year Comes To A Close, Say Analysts)

Banking and financial services shares took a breather a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the country's financial sector should brace for challenging times ahead with an increased risk of deterioration in asset quality and lower demand for loans.

The central bank has introduced various measures to support the banking sector including a relaxation in recognition and provisions for bad loans to protect lenders and creditors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Financial shares had been catching up with the broader market's advance as foreign investors bet that a rebound in economic activity will benefit lenders.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan traded 0.60 per cent higher to a record high, led by gains in Chinese shares, bringing its gains so far this year to 18.20 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 0.58 per cent at the last count on its last trading day of 2020, after jumping to a 30-year high on Tuesday. For the year, it is up almost 16 per cent.