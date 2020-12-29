Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Surge To New Record Highs Tracking Global Markets

Stock Market Updates: HDFC Bank, HDFC and ICICI Bank were the biggest boosts for Sensex.

Domestic share markets registered new record highs on Tuesday tracking gains across global markets, as hopes that a US COVID-19 relief package would be expanded and a Brexit trade deal supported investor risk appetite. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose 344.32 points, or 0.73 per cent, to an all-time high of 47,698.07 in early trade, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark added 91.65 points, or 0.66 per cent, to an all-time high of 13,964.85. Broad-based gains, led by banking and financial services shares, pushed the markets higher. (Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today)

At 9:48 am, the Sensex traded 331.32 points, or 0.70 per cent, higher at 47,685.07, while the Nifty was up 90.7 points, or 0.65 per cent, at 13,963.90. (Track Sensex, Nifty Here)

Forty four stocks in the Nifty basket of 50 shares traded higher. Top percentage gainers were IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies, Divi's Laboratories, Grasim and Axis Bank, up between 1.29 per cent and 3.29 per cent.

On the other hand, Nestle, JSW Steel and Larsen & Toubro, down 0.27-0.54 per cent each, were among the top Nifty losers. (Also Read: Rangebound Trade, Volatility Likely In Markets As Year Comes To A Close, Say Analysts)

HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest boosts for Sensex.

Equities elsewhere in Asia jumped on Tuesday, with Japanese stocks hitting a 30-year high. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.46 per cent higher at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark surged 1.63 per cent to its highest since August 1990.

The E-Mini S&P 500 futures traded 0.32 per cent higher, indicating a positive start for US markets on Tuesday, a day after Wall Street scaled new peaks amid increased optimism about an economic recovery.

US President Donald Trump's approval of a $2.3 trillion stimulus package related to the coronavirus outbreak supported investors' risk appetite. The positive mood also helped oil futures rise during Asian trading in hopes for an acceleration in economic activity.

More US fiscal stimulus has also eased concerns about the threat posed by new variants of the coronavirus identified in Britain and South Africa.