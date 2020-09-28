Market Latest Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points Amid Gains Across Sectors

Stock Market Updates: HDFC Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries were the biggest boosts to Sensex

Domestic stock markets began the week on a strong note tracking cautious gains in Asian equities, as a spike in new coronavirus infections undermined global economic recovery hopes. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 367.59 points - or 0.98 per cent - higher at 37,756.25, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark started the day stronger at 11,140.85 compared to its previous close of 11,050.25. Gains across most sectors, led by financial, energy, auto and metal stocks, pushed the markets higher. (Track Sensex, Nifty)



At 9:42 am, the Sensex traded 359.73 points - or 0.96 per cent - higher at 37,748.39, while the Nifty was up 113.55 points - or 1.03 per cent - at 11,163.80.

Top percentage gainers in the Nifty index were ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Adani Ports and Larsen & Toubro, trading between 2.90 per cent and 3.99 per cent higher. On the other hand, TCS, Infosys and Cipla, down 0.96 per cent, 0.78 per cent and 0.53 per cent respectively, were the only laggards in the basket of 50 shares.

HDFC Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries were the biggest boosts to Sensex.

Chinese stocks drove Asian markets higher on Monday, though sentiment was still cautious ahead of a US Presidential debate. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.54 per cent higher, but still within striking distance of a two-month low.

Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark index was up 0.72 per cent at the time.

Data over the weekend showed profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August buoyed in part by a rebound in commodities prices and equipment manufacturing.

Analysts expect gains across global markets to be short-lived as expectations for economic growth start to falter.

Particularly worrying is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe, dousing earlier hopes that authorities might have started to exert some control on the outbreak and raising further strains on businesses already grappling with losses.

COVID-19 cases are edging closer to 33 million around the globe with 992,470 reportedly dead with Europe seeing a surge in new infections.