Market Latest Updates: Sensex Gains Over 50 Points, Nifty Above 11,900 Amid Choppy Trade

Stock Market Updates: Gains in auto, energy and IT shares supported the markets

Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a volatile note amid weakness across global equities, as rising COVID-19 cases in the US and Europe kept investors cautious. The S&P BSE Sensex index gained 142.25 points - or 0.35 per cent - to touch the 40,664.35 mark at the strongest level of the day, having dropped to as low as 40,400 earlier. The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark fluctuated within a range of 68 points, between 11,858.30 and 11,929.40, as against its previous close of 11,889.40. Gains in automobile, IT and pharmaceutical shares were offset by losses in select financial and metal shares.

At 9:38 am, the Sensex traded 40.01 points - or 0.10 per cent - higher at 40,562.11, while the Nifty was up 24.75 points - or 0.21 per cent - at 11,914.15.