Market Live Updates: Sensex Falls Over 150 Points, Nifty Slips Below 11,900; IT, Metal Shares Drop

Stock Market Updates: The Sensex index opened 35.74 points lower at 40,649.76

Domestic share markets started Monday's session on a choppy note tracking a subdued trend in Asian equities, as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the Us threatened the global outlook. The S&P BSE Sensex index dropped 190.05 points - or 0.47 per cent - to hit 40,495.45 at the weakest level recorded in early trade, having opened down 35.74 points at 40,649.76. The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark declined to as low as 11,877.00, down 53.35 points - or 0.45 per cent - from its previous close.

Selling pressure in IT, metal and select financial stocks pulled the markets lower, however gains in consumer goods shares arrested the fall.

At 9:26 am, the Sensex traded 86.48 points - or 0.21 per cent - lower at 40,599.02, while the Nifty was down 23.30 points - or 0.20 per cent - at 11,907.05.

JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, Hindalco, Tata Steel and Coal India, trading between 1.02 per cent and 2.13 per cent lower, were the worst hit among 29 laggards in the Nifty basket of 50 shares.

IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Nestle, Eicher Motors and Larsen & Toubro, up 1.16-3.49 per cent each, were the top Nifty gainers.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest drags on Sensex.

Reliance Industries shares fell as much as 1.78 per cent to Rs 2,075 apiece on the BSE, as the conglomerate said it intends to complete a transaction with Future Group without any delay, after Amazon.com won an interim award asking the Future group to put the Reliance deal on hold .

Share markets elsewhere in Asia traded on a sluggish note in morning deals. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan went flat, still short of its recent 31-month peak. Japan's Nikkei 225 dithered either side of steady, and South Korea KOSPI benchmark lost 0.3 per cent.

The US has seen its highest ever number of new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, while France also set unwanted case records and Spain announced a state of emergency. That combined with no clear progress on a US stimulus package to pull S&P 500 futures down 0.5 per cent. EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.4 per cent and FTSE futures 0.3 per cent.