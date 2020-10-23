Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty Rise As Financials Gain; Earnings In Focus

Stock Market Updates: Investors awaited earnings reports from Nifty components

Domestic share markets rose on Friday, driven by gains in financials and IT stocks, with investors focused on talks for another US stimulus package and earnings reports from domestic blue-chip companies due later in the day.

At 9:53 am, the S&P BSE Sensex index traded 40.65 points - or 0.34 per cent - higher at 40,694.80 while the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark was up 136.31 points - or 0.34 per cent - at 11,937.10.

Both indices were headed for weekly gains of more than 1 per cent each.

Equity markets elsewhere in Asia were little changed as the final debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered little to impress investors, with the focus remaining on signs of progress in US stimulus talks.

HDFC Bank shares rose 1.2 per cent and ICICI Bank 1.8 per cent, boosting the Nifty, while IT major Tata Consultancy Services climbed 1.2 per cent.

Investors awaited earnings reports from Nifty components Nestle India, Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel. Shares of those companies were marginally higher in early trade.