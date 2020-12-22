Market Live: Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points Led By IT, Pharma Shares Amid Volatile Trade

At 2:48 pm, the Sensex traded 363.91 points, or 0.80 per cent, higher at 45,917.87 while the Nifty was up 110.75 points, or 0.90 per cent, at 13,447.90.

HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Sun Pharmaceutical, Wipro, Divi's Laboratories and JSW Steel, trading between 2.09 per cent and 4.12 per cent, jumped the most among 35 gainers in the Nifty basket of 50 shares.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank, down 0.58-1.15 per cent each, were the top Nifty losers.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech were the biggest boosts for Sensex, whereas Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the largest drags. (Also Read: Stocks To Watch)

Airline stocks extended losses for a second straight day after the government announced suspension of all flights from the UK to the country until the end of the year following the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19.

The NSE's India VIX index, which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term, rose as much as 3.10 per cent during the session. Overall market breadth was extremely negative, with an advance-decline ratio of nearly 1:6 on the BSE. A total of 341 shares rose on the bourse against 1,922 that succumbed to losses.

However, both indices are still up more than 2 per cent so far this month, boosted by record inflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), progress on COVID-19 vaccines globally and signs of a domestic economic recovery.

Countries across the globe shut their borders to Britain on Monday due to fears about a new strain of coronavirus, said to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original, causing travel chaos and raising the prospect of food shortages days before Britain is set to leave the European Union.

European stocks steadied on Tuesday, after heavy losses a day earlier sparked by fears over a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19, as Washington approved an $892-billion pandemic relief package.