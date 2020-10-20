Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher As Markets Recover Early Losses In Volatile Trade

Stock Market Updates: Losses in financial and consumer goods stocks pulled the markets lower

Domestic share markets started Tuesday's session on a volatile note amid weakness across Asian equities on concerns about additional economic stimulus in the US. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose 93.98 points to 40,525.58 in early trade, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed to as high as 11,898.70, up 25.65 points - or 0.22 per cent - from its previous close, after both indices opened marginally lower. Losses in banking, financial services and consumer goods stocks pulled the markets lower however gains in IT and automobile shares limited the downside.

At 9:24 am, the Sensex traded 55.36 points - or 0.14 per cent - higher at 40,486.96 while the Nifty was up 6.20 points - or 0.05 per cent - at 11,879.25.

Equities in other Asian markets fell as investors adjusted risk exposure heading into the US election and as a deadline for Washington to pass an economic stimulus bill approached while Europe reported record daily coronavirus infections.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.11 per cent lower, tracking overnight losses in the US markets.

Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 0.34 per cent. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.16 per cent.