Market Live Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points, Nifty Near 11,900 Amid Broad-Based Gains

Stock Market Updates: HDFC, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest boosts to Sensex

Domestic stock markets registered sharp gains after a gap-up opening on Monday tracking gains across Asian equities as investors were optimistic around a fast recovery from the coronavirus pandemic though Chinese data dampened sentiment. The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped 396.75 points - or 0.99 per cent - to touch 40,379.73 at the strongest level in morning deals, having started the day up 335.59 points (0.84 per cent) at 40,318.57. The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed to as high as 11,879.30, up 116.85 points from its previous close.

At 9:27 am, the Sensex traded 341.47 points - or 0.85 per cent - higher at 40,324.45 while the Nifty was up 71.95 points - or 0.61 per cent - at 11,834.40.

Top percentage gainers in the 50-scrip Nifty basket at the time were ONGC, NTPC, GAIL, HDFC and Axis Bank, trading between 2.18 per cent and 3.72 per cent higher.

On the other hand, UPL, TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla and Divi's Lab - down 0.65-1.79 per cent each - were the worst hit among 12 laggards in the index.

HDFC, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest boosts to Sensex.

Share markets elsewhere in Asia approached a two-and-a-half-year high registered recently, fuelled by hopes of a new fiscal package in the US and a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares traded 0.31 per cent higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was up 1.06 per cent at the time.

However, China's Shanghai Composite benchmark index was down 0.33 per cent after weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data. The country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9 per cent in the July-September period from a year earlier, slower than the median forecast of 5.2 per cent, though separate monthly indicators pointed to an expansion in economic activity.