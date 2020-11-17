Market Latest Updates: Sensex Touches 44,000 For First Time As Markets Continue Record Run

Stock Market Updates: Gains across sectors pushed the benchmark indices higher

Here are five things to know about the markets today:

Gains across sectors pushed the markets higher. At 9:57 am, the Sensex traded 345.30 points - or 0.79 per cent - higher at 43,983.28, while the Nifty was up 94.70 points - or 0.74 per cent - at 12,874.95. Official data on Monday showed wholesale inflation in the country worsened to an eight-month high of 1.48 per cent in October. Share markets elsewhere in Asia moved higher tracking overnight record highs in the US. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6 per cent in early trade, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures gained 0.27 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.50 per cent.



Comments

Domestic stock markets continued to rise on Tuesday after a day's holiday as global equities rose with investors cheering the news of another promising coronavirus vaccine and optimism about world recovery. The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped 523.18 points - or 1.20 per cent - to touch an all-time high of 44,161.16, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed up 153.80 points to an all-time peak of 12,934.05.