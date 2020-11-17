Market Latest Updates: Sensex Touches 44,000 For First Time As Markets Continue Record Run

Domestic stock markets continued to rise on Tuesday after a day's holiday as global equities rose with investors cheering the news of another promising coronavirus vaccine and optimism about world recovery. The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped 523.18 points - or 1.20 per cent - to touch an all-time high of 44,161.16, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed up 153.80 points to an all-time peak of 12,934.05.
Here are five things to know about the markets today:
Gains across sectors pushed the markets higher.
At 9:57 am, the Sensex traded 345.30 points - or 0.79 per cent - higher at 43,983.28, while the Nifty was up 94.70 points - or 0.74 per cent - at 12,874.95.
Official data on Monday showed wholesale inflation in the country worsened to an eight-month high of 1.48 per cent in October.
Share markets elsewhere in Asia moved higher tracking overnight record highs in the US.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6 per cent in early trade, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures gained 0.27 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.50 per cent.