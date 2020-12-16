Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Touch Record Highs Led By Auto, Energy Stocks

Stock Market Updates: Gains across auto and energy shares supported the upmove.

Domestic stock markets surged to record highs on Wednesday amid gains across Asian equities on optimism around coronavirus vaccines and hopes of more US fiscal stimulus. The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped 430.76 points, or 0.93 per cent, to touch 46,693.93 at the strongest level of the day, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed to as high as 13,688.20, up 120.35 points, or 0.89 per cent, from its previous close — both all-time highs. Gains across automobile, energy and metal shares supported the upmove. (Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today)

At 2:22 pm, the Sensex traded 386.35 points, or 0.84 per cent, higher at 46,649.52, while the Nifty was up 109.55 points, or 0.81 per cent, at 13,677.40.

Top gainers in the Nifty basket of 50 shares at the time were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Tata Motors and UPL, trading between 1.29 per cent and 3.17 per cent higher. On the other hand, HCL Tech, GAIL, Bharti Airtel and Dr Reddy's, down 0.18-0.37 per cent each, were the top laggards in the index.

HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest boosts for Sensex.

Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Tuesday improved its forecast for India's economy. It now expects the country's GDP to contract 7.7 per cent in the current financial year, in a revision from 9 per cent estimated earlier.

Mahindra and Mahindra shares rose nearly 4 per cent, a day after the auto maker said it would increase the price of its passenger and commercial vehicle models from January.

Shares elsewhere in Asia hovered near record highs, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan trading 0.60 per cent higher at the last count, following two straight days of losses.

The index was on track for its best yearly performance since 2017 thanks to generous government and central bank stimulus around the world.

The E-Mini S&P 500 futures traded 0.10 per cent lower, suggesting a lacklustre start for US markets on Wednesday, a day after the three US benchmarks ended more than 1 per cent higher each.

Optimism over a $1.4-trillion US spending package increased after House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited other top congressional leaders to meet late on Tuesday to hammer out a deal to be enacted this week.

Markets will now look to the Federal Reserve for new projections on whether the economy will suffer a double-dip recession or is on the cusp of a vaccine-inspired boom. The US central bank is to release a statement later in the day, with analysts expecting some guidance on when and how it might change its bond purchases.