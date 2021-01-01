Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Highs Led By Auto, IT Shares

At 9:30 am, the Sensex traded 140.92 points, or 0.30 per cent, higher at 47,892.25 while the Nifty was up 34.05 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 14,015.80. (Track Sensex, Nifty Here)

Mahindra & Mahindra, UPL, Tata Consultancy Services, ONGC and Tata Motors, trading between 0.82 per cent and 2.06 per cent higher, were the top gainers in the Nifty basket of 50 shares.

On the other hand, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Divi's Laboratories, Grasim and Titan, down 0.37-0.71 per cent each, were the worst hit among 14 laggards in the index.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex.

Analysts say optimism on a fast recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-caused slowdown continued to support investor sentiment.

"Calendar year 2021 will be marked with hopes of early rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, normalisation of activities and unperturbed growth recovery," said Jaideep Hansraj, managing director and CEO of Kotak Securities.

Most Asian markets were shut for a public holiday.

Global share markets notched solid-to-spectacular yearly gains despite major economies upended by the COVID-19 as investors looked to a post-pandemic world.

On Thursday, the Sensex had closed 0.01 per cent higher at 47,751.33, and the Nifty settled flat at 13,981.75 after rising briefly to life-time high of 14,024.85, as losses in IT firms and Reliance Industries offset gains in private sector lenders.