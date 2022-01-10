Sensex Surges Over 450 Points, Nifty Trades Above 17,900; TCS, ICICI Bank, Maruti Among Top Gainers

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,317 shares were advancing while 554 were declining on BSE.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks on Monday started trading in green led by gains across all sectors. Asian share markets were muted as investors counted down to another U.S. inflation reading that could well set the seal on an early rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Back home, as of 9:20 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex pack was up 466 points or 0.78 per cent at 60,211 and the broader NSE Nifty moved 125 points or 0.70 per cent higher to 17,938.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a positive note as Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.61 per cent and small-cap shares were trading 0.88 per cent higher.

On the stock-specific front, ICICI Bank was the top Nifty gainer as the stock soared 1.80 per cent to Rs 807.50. TCS, UPL, Maruti and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Wipro, Hindalco, Divi's Lab, Britannia and Cipla were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,317 shares were advancing while 554 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE platform, ICICI Bank, ITC, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI and TCS attracted the most gains with their shares rising as much as 1.54 per cent in early trade.

Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Tech and Asian Paints were among the losers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had jumped 143 points or 0.24 per cent to close at 59,745 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty had settled 67 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 17,813.