Sensex Surges Over 350 Points, Nifty Trades Above 17,450; IT, Auto Stocks Among Top Gainers

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,144 shares were advancing while 518 were declining on BSE.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks started the first trading session of 2022 on a positive note led by gains in IT and auto stocks. Asian shares edged higher on Monday as South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.40 per cent and the Shanghai Composite index jumped as much as 0.57 per cent.

Back home, as of 9:22 am, the 30-share Sensex pack was up 360 points or 0.62 per cent at 58,614 and the broader NSE Nifty moved 105 points or 0.61 per cent higher to 17,459.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading in green as Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.42 per cent and small-cap shares were trading 0.54 per cent higher.

On the stock-specific front, Eicher Motors was the top Nifty gainer as the stock surged 4.27 per cent to Rs 2,702.65. Tata Motors, Coal India, SBI Life and Tech Mahindra were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, HindalCo, ONGC, Tata Consumer Products and UltraTech Cements were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,144 shares were advancing while 518 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE platform, L&T, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Asian Paints attracted the most gains with their shares rising as much as 1.40 per cent in early trade.

Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's and IndusInd Bank were among the losers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had surged 459.50 points or 0.80 per cent to end at 58,253.82 on Friday; while the broader NSE Nifty had gained 150.10 points or 0.87 per cent to settle at 17,354.05.