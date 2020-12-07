Sensex Surges Over 300 Points, Nifty Above 13,300; PSU Banks Outperform

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes continue to extend record-breaking spree in noon deals on the back of a broad-based buying interest led by gains in ICICI Bank, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India. The benchmarks have been hitting new record highs on news of progress in coronavirus vaccines amid continuous buying of Indian shares by foreign institutional investors. The Sensex rose as much as 325 points to hit an all-time high of 45,404.79 and Nifty 50 index climbed as much as 92 points to hit record high of 13,350.95.

As of 1:27 pm, the Sensex rose 300 points to 45,380 and Nifty 50 index was up 87 points at 13,345.

Foreign institutional investors on Friday bought shares worth Rs 2,970 crore after they purchased shares worth Rs 60,357.67 crore in November. FIIs have so far invested Rs 1,08,244.71 crore in Indian equities.

Meanwhile, buying was visible across sectors as all the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's over 2.5 per cent gain. Media, Pharma, FMCG and Private Bank indexes also rose between 1-1.6 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes rose over a per cent each.

IndusInd bank was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 4 per cent to Rs 948. Adani Ports, UPL, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India,, Dr Reddy's Labs, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, ONGC and Coal India also rose between 2-3 per cent.

On the flipside, JSW Steel, Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Titan, HDFC Bank and SBI Life were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2,024 shares were advancing while 815 were declining on the BSE.