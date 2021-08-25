Sensex Rises To Record High, Nifty Near 16,700; Metal Shares Outperform

The Indian equity benchmarks edged higher on Wednesday led by buying interest in metal, oil & gas, financial services and banking shares. The Sensex rose as much as 230 points to hit record high of 56,188.49 and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 16,695. Meanwhile, Asian shares held onto their recent gains on Wednesday after last week's fall, as global equities rebounded thanks to a combination of positive COVID-19 vaccine news and easing worries over tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus.

As of 9:31 am, the Sensex was up 198 points at 56,156 and Nifty 50 index advanced 64 points to 16,689.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last off slightly, but still up 3.7 per cent so far this week. The index fell to its lowest in 2021 at the end of the previous week.

Japan's Nikkei were flat. A Reuters poll of analysts and fund managers showed Japanese shares are expected to recover from their eight-month low marked on Friday to near a 30-year high by the end of this year.

Back home, twelve of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Metal index's over 1 per cent gain. Nifty Realty, Oil & Gas, PSU Bank, Financial Services and Bank indices also rose between 0.5-0.9 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Pharma, Healthcare and Consumer Durable indices were trading with a negative bias.

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.68 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.89 per cent.

Tata Motors was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 2.64 per cent to Rs 287. Hindalco, HDFC Life, Adani Ports, Bharat Petroleum, Coal India, JSW Steel, ONGC, Tata Steel and Indian oil also rose between 1-2.6 per cent.

On the flipside, Titan, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's Labs, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Divi's Labs, Cipla, Sun Pharma and Maruti Suzuki were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,934 shares were advancing while 656 were declining on the BSE.