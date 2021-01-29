Sensex, Nifty Off Day's Highs Ahead Of Economic Survey

The Indian equity benchmarks came off intraday highs after staging a gap up opening on Friday ahead of presentation of the Economic Survey by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian. The Sensex rose over 500 points while the Nifty 50 index reclaimed its important psychological level of 13,900. The Economic Survey is expected to dwell on the progress made by the Indian economy in the previous year and also present forecasts on the year ahead, in light of the fact that novel coronavirus pandemic-triggered lockdown battered the economy in the year 2020.

As of 9:38 am, the Sensex rose 219 points to 47,093 and Nifty 50 index advanced 60 points to 13,877.

Asian stock markets recovered on Friday but were headed for their steepest weekly loss in months, as a liquidity squeeze in China and a Wall Street retail-trading frenzy unnerved investors.

Back home, nine of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Realty index's 1.8 per cent gain. Nifty Auto, financial services, media, PSU bank and private bank indexes also rose around 1 per cent each.

On the other hand, pharma and FMCG shares were witnessing selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1.12 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 0.7 per cent.

IndusInd Bank was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 3.2 per cent to Rs 828. Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Petroleum, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC, UPL and HDFC Bank also rose between 1-2.5 per cent.

On the flipside, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla, NTPC, Britannia Industries, TCS and GAIL India were among the losers.