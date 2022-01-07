Sensex Rises Over 400 Points To Reclaim 60,000-Mark; Nifty Trades Above 17,850

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,157 shares were advancing while 594 were declining on BSE.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks on Friday started trading in green led by gains across all sectors. Asian shares snapped two days of losses as investors waited to see whether U.S. jobs data due later in the day would reinforce the need for faster U.S. interest rate hikes.

Back home, as of 9:20 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex pack was up 402 points or 0.67 per cent at 60,004 and the broader NSE Nifty moved 111 points or 0.63 per cent higher to 17,857.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a positive note as Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.42 per cent and small-cap shares were trading 0.69 per cent higher.

On the stock-specific front, ONGC was the top Nifty gainer as the stock surged 2.59 per cent to Rs 154.70. Titan, Grasim, ICICI Bank and Coal India were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Dr Reddy's, HDFC, Cipla, Divi's Lab and Infosys were among the losers.

On the 30-share BSE platform, Titan, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries attracted the most gains with their shares rising as much as 2.62 per cent in early trade.

Dr Reddy's, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Infosys and Maruti were among the losers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had slumped 621.31 points or 1.03 per cent to finish at 59,601.84 on Thursday; while the broader NSE Nifty had plunged 179.35 points or 1 per cent to settle at 17,745.90.