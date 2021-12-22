Sensex Rises Over 400 Points, Nifty Trades Above 16,900; Tata Motors, Hindalco, Reliance Among Top Gainers

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,924 shares were advancing on BSE.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks surged on Wednesday led by gains in Tata Motors, Hindalco and Reliance Industries. Asian share markets traded higher as the risk appetite of global investors rises heading into year-end, despite the surging number of Omicron variant cases around the world. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 per cent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains.

As of 9:18 am, the 30-share Sensex pack was up 433 points or 0.77 per cent at 56,752 and the broader NSE Nifty moved 132 points or 0.79 per cent higher to 16,903.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading in green as Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.74 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 1.18 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Tata Motors was the top Nifty gainer as the stock jumped 2.47 per cent to Rs 464.80. Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, SBI and Reliance were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Cipla, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,924 shares were advancing while 428 were declining on BSE.

On the BSE platform, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, RIL, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv attracted most gains with their shares rising as much as 2.09 per cent in early trade.

Sensex had jumped 497 points or 0.89 per cent to end at 56,319.01 on Tuesday; while Nifty had advanced 156.65 points or 0.94 per cent to settle at 16,770.85.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,209.82 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,404.89 crore on December 21, NSE data showed.