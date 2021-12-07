Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Reclaims 17,000

The Indian equity benchmarks rebounded on Tuesday with the 30-share Sensex rising over 300 points and Nifty 50 index reclaiming its important psychological level of 17,000 led by gains in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Tata Steel amid positive cues from other Asian markets. sian stocks edged higher on Tuesday on receding worries about the impact of the Omicron variant while Chinese markets gained after the central bank there eased monetary policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.6 per cent after declining on Monday to the lowest level in one year.

As of 9:29 am, the Sensex was up 288 points at 57,035 and Nifty 50 index advanced 90 points to 17,002.