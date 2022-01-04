Sensex Rises Over 250 Points, Nifty Trades Above 17,700; NTPC, ONGC Among Top Gainers

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,178 shares were advancing while 554 were declining on BSE.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday started trading in green led by gains across all sectors. Asian shares were mixed as Japan's Nikkei rose 1.38 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.37 per cent and the Shanghai Composite index slipped as much as 0.61 per cent.

Back home, as of 9:22 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex pack was up 263 points or 0.45 per cent at 59,447 and the broader NSE Nifty moved 80 points or 0.46 per cent higher to 17,706.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a positive note as Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.6 pe0r cent and small-cap shares were trading 0.58 per cent higher.

On the stock-specific front, NTPC was the top Nifty gainer as the stock surged 2.50 per cent to Rs 129.15. ONGC, PowerGrid, Mahindra & Mahindra and BPCL were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cements, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,178 shares were advancing while 554 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE platform, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv attracted the most gains with their shares rising as much as 1.28 per cent in early trade.

Sun Pharma, Infosys and Wipro were among the losers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had surged surged 929 points or 1.60 per cent to close at 59,183 on Monday, while the broader NSE Nifty had settled 272 points or 1.57 per cent higher at 17,626.