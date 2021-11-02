Sensex Rises Over 250 Points, Nifty Above 18,000; Tata Motors Top Gainer

The Indian equity benchmarks moved higher on Tuesday on auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, that marks the beginning of festival of Diwali, paced by gains in Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and NTPC. The Sensex rose as much as 283 points and Nifty 50 index moved above its important psychological level of 18,000.

As of 9:21 am, the Sensex was up 148 point at 60,286 and Nifty 50 index rose 64 points to 17,993.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed on Tuesday and currencies held tight ranges as nervous investors awaited several key central bank meetings that could set the tone for risk appetite heading into next year.

MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recovered early losses to be 0.8 per cent higher at 0128 GMT, with Japan's Nikkei edging 0.2 per cent lower and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 down 0.6 per cent.

Back home, pace of selling by foreign investors slowed on Monday as foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 202 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 116 crore.