Sensex Rises Over 150 points, Nifty Trades Above 18,350; Sun Pharma, ITC Among Top Gainers

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday started trading in green amid positive global cues. Asian share markets were mostly higher even as global investor attention remains fixed on the prospect of U.S interest rate hikes in the next few months, after two years of unprecedented pandemic-induced policy easing.

Back home, as of 9:20 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex pack was up 157 points or 0.26 per cent at 61,466 and the broader NSE Nifty moved 43 points or 0.25 per cent higher to 18,351.

Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.42 per cent and small-cap shares were trading 0.24 per cent higher.

On the stock-specific front, Sun Pharma was the top Nifty gainer as the stock soared 1.51 per cent to Rs 866.10. ITC, Coal India, Tech Mahindra and BPCL were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Eicher Motors, UltraTech Cements, Maruti, Shree Cement and Grasim Industries were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,945 shares were advancing while 900 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE platform, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC attracted the most gains with their shares rising as much as 1.17 per cent in early trade.

Maruti, Tata Steel, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel were among the losers.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex had jumped surged 86 points or 0.14 per cent to close at 61,309 on Monday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 52 points or 0.29 per cent higher to finish at 18,308.