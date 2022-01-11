Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Trades Above 18,000; HDFC, NTPC, Among Top Gainers

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,843 shares were advancing while 1,092 were declining on BSE.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday started trading in green amid a highly volatile session. Asian equities and the dollar struggled to find direction with attention squarely on the timing and pace of U.S. monetary policy normalisation.

Back home, as of 9:30 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex pack was up 105 points or 0.17 per cent at 60,500 and the broader NSE Nifty moved 32 points or 0.18 per cent higher to 18,035.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a mixed note as Nifty Midcap 100 index was marginally up 0.07 per cent and small-cap shares were trading 0.08 per cent lower.

On the stock-specific front, HDFC was the top Nifty gainer as the stock soared 1.80 per cent to Rs 2,707.55. NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, Sun Pharma and HCL tech were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Coal India, Bajaj Finance and Hindalco were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,843 shares were advancing while 1,092 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE platform, HDFC, NTPC, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra attracted the most gains with their shares rising as much as 1.64 per cent in early trade.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank were among the losers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had jumped 651 points or 1.09 per cent to close at 60,396 on Monday, while the broader NSE Nifty had settled 191 points or 1.07 per cent higher at 18,003.