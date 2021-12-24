Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Trades Above 17,100; HCL Tech, SBI Life, TCS Among Top Gainers

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,571 shares were advancing while 919 were declining on BSE.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks traded higher on Friday led by gains in HCL Tech, SBI Life and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Asian shares edged higher as Japan's Nikkei was up 0.08 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.49 per cent. Overnight the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.55 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.62 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.85 per cent.

Back home, as of 9:24 am, the 30-share Sensex pack was up 119 points or 0.21 per cent at 57,434 and the broader NSE Nifty moved 34 points or 0.20 per cent higher to 17,107.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading flat as Nifty Midcap 100 index was marginally down 0.03 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index inched 0.38 per cent higher.

On the stock-specific front, HCL Tech was the top Nifty gainer as the stock jumped 3.33 per cent to Rs 1,268.35. UltraTech Cements, SBI Life, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were also among the gainers.

On the flip side, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consumer Products, Sun Pharma and BPCL were among the losers.

On the BSE platform, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cements, TCS, Asian Paints, Wipro and Tech Mahindra attracted the most gains with their shares rising as much as 2.83 per cent in early trade.

Sensex had jumped 384.72 points or 0.68 per cent to end at 57,315.28 on Thursday; Nifty had advanced 117.15 points or 0.69 per cent to settle at 17,072.60.

Both the BSE and NSE have rebounded this week as fears over the impact of highly infectious Omicron variant on the global economy receded. The domestic indices had plunged as much as 3 per cent on Monday.