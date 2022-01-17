Sensex Rises Over 100 Points Led By Gains In Banking, Auto Stocks; Nifty Trades Above 18,250

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,037 shares were advancing while 935 were declining on BSE.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks on Monday started trading in green led by gains in banking and auto stocks. Asian share markets were choppy as a slew of Chinese economic data confirmed the deadening effect of coronavirus restrictions on consumer spending, prompting Beijing to again ease monetary policy.

Back home, as of 9:24 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex pack was up 107 points or 0.17 per cent at 61,330 and the broader NSE Nifty moved 31 points or 0.17 per cent higher to 18,286.

Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.34 per cent and small-cap shares were trading 0.68 per cent higher.

On the stock-specific front, Hero MotoCorp was the top Nifty gainer as the stock soared 2.99 per cent to Rs 2,646.65. Tata Motors, Maruti, SBI and ONGC were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cements, Asian Paints, Britannia and Titan were among the losers.

Shares of Indian IT services provider HCL Technologies fell as much as 6.2 per cent after reporting a 13 per cent drop in its net profit for the quarter-ending December 31.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,037 shares were advancing while 935 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE platform, Maruti, SBI, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv attracted the most gains with their shares rising as much as 2.21 per cent in early trade.

HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel were among the losers.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex had slipped 12 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 61,223 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 2 points or 0.01 per cent lower to settle at 18,256.