Sensex Rises 143 Points In Highly Volatile Trade; Nifty Reclaims 17,800

The overall market breadth stood positive as 2,112 shares advanced while 1,299 declined on BSE.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks rose on Friday in highly volatile trade led by gains in banking and metal stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 143 points or 0.24 per cent to close at 59,745, while the broader NSE Nifty settled 67 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 17,813. Sensex swung more than 700 points during the day before settling in green.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a positive note as Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 0.50 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.37 per cent.

10 out of 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- settled in green. Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Metal soared as much as 0.67 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Grasim Industries was the top Nifty gainer as the stock rallied 4.61 per cent to Rs 1,799.95. ONGC, Hindalco, HDFC Life and Shree Cement were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, L&T and Titan were among the laggards.

The overall market breadth stood positive as 2,112 shares advanced while 1,299 declined on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE platform, Asian Paints, TCS, Nestle India, UltraTech Cements, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC and Reliance Industries attracted the most gains with their shares rising as much as 1.79 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Airtel and Dr Reddy's were among the gainers.