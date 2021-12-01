Sensex Rallies Over 500 Points, Nifty Above 17,150 Led By Banking Shares

The Indian equity benchmarks staged a gap up opening on Wednesday with Sensex rising over 550 points and Nifty reclaiming its important psychological level of 17,150 led by gains in HDFC, Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank. Meanwhile, other Asian markets also bounced back after falling in the previous session on concerns over new Covid-19 variant. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.42 per cent and Straits Times rose 1.2 per cent.

As of 9:31 am, the Sensex was up 613 points at 57,678 and Nifty advanced 201 points to 17,185.