Sensex Rallies 533 Points, Nifty Settles Above 18,200; M&M, Airtel Top Gainers

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks continued to surge on Wednesday led by gains in auto and metal stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 533 points or 0.88 per cent to close at 61,150, while the broader NSE Nifty settled 157 points or 0.87 per cent higher at 18,212. Both the indexes logged their fourth straight session of gains.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a positive note as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1.25 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.88 per cent.

12 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- settled in green. Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal outperformed the index by rising as much as 1.45 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Mahindra & Mahindra was the top Nifty gainer as the stock zoomed 4.53 per cent to Rs 879.50. Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and Hindalco were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Shree Cement, Britannia and Cipla were among the laggards.

IT heavyweights TCS, Wipro and Infosys will kick start the third-quarter (Q3) earnings season today.

The overall market breadth stood positive as 1,834 advanced while 1,612 declined on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE platform, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance attracted the most gains with their shares rising as much as 2.67 per cent.

Vodafone Idea staged a comeback as the shares surged 9.32 per cent to settle at Rs 12.90. The stock had crashed around 21 per cent on Tuesday after it decided to convert interest on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and spectrum dues into government equity.

Titan, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Wipro and Nestle India were among the losers.