Sensex Rallies 500 Points, Nifty Tops 17,360 On Last Session Of 2021

Nifty Updates: Hindalco, Titan Company, UltraTech Cement, were among the top gainers.

The Indian equity benchmarks ended 2021 on a positive note led by gains in metal and auto shares, even though concerns about the Omicron variant of coronavirus kept investors cautious globally. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex surged by 459.50 points to 58,253.82, while the Nifty 50 rose 159.65 points higher to 17,636.60.

Hindalco, Titan Company, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors were among the top gainers. On the flipside, NTPC, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation were among the top laggards on the NSE. Mid- and small-cap shares ended on a positive note as Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 1.40 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 1.41 per cent. All NSE sectoral indices need in the green with the Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto indices as the top gainers.

Globally, stock markets dipped on Friday in thin trading but were set to see in the New Year with double-digit gains for 2021 while oil prices hovered near $80 a barrel following their biggest annual rise since 2009.

With several markets in Asia and Europe closed on Friday, trading volumes were very thin and most markets directionless. Britain's FTSE 100, an underperformer throughout 2021, fell 0.35 per cent. Wall Street futures pointed to a flat open after a late pullback on Thursday.

The MSCI World Index was marginally higher and remains just 0.5 per cent off record highs. The index has surged 17 per cent in 2021, its third consecutive year of double-digit gains.

In the currency market, the rupee rose 13 paise to settle at 74.29 (provisional) against the US dollar on the last trading session of 2021, tracking positive domestic equities amid year-end dollar selling by banks and exporters.

Back home, the goods and services tax (GST) Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, today decided that the rate hike on textiles from five per cent to 12 per cent will be deferred, amid objections from states and the industry.