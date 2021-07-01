Sensex, Nifty Trade On A Flat Note; Auto Stocks Outperform

The Indian equity benchmarks continue to trade on a flat note as gains in auto makers like Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra were offset by losses in Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Larsen & Toubro. The Sensex was trading in a range of 296 points and Nifty touched high of 15,755.55 and low of 15,685.35.

As of 2:24 pm, the Sensex was down 85 points at 52,397 and Nifty 50 index was down 15 points at 15,706.

Among the individual shares, Vodafone Idea slumped as much as 15 per cent to hit intraday low of Rs 8.46 after it reported loss of Rs 7,022.8 crore in January-March period as against loss of Rs 11,643.5 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.

Auto shares were witnessing buying interest in an otherwise subdued session as most of the auto makers reported strong sales numbers in the month of June. The Nifty Auto index was up 1 per cent led by Bajaj Auto which rose over 2 per cent at Rs 4,214 ater its sales jumped 24 per cent to 3,46,136 units in the month of June.

Nifty Bank, Financial Services, media, private bank and realty indices were trading on a flat note.

On the other hand, IT shares were witnessing selling pressure as Nifty IT index slipped 0.7 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading mixed as Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 0.2 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.56 per cent.

Bajaj Finserv was top Nifty loser, the stock fell nearly 2 per cent to Rs 11,883. Shree Cements, Infosys, Britannia Industries, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum and Larsen & Toubro were also among the losers.

On the flipside, Hindalco, Bajaj Ato, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Asian Paints, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,639 shares were advancing while 1,499 were declining on the BSE.