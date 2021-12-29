Sensex Ends 90 Points Lower, Nifty Settles Just Above 17,200 Amid Volatility

The Indian equity benchmarks settled lower on Wednesday, December 29 amid volatile trading on the back of weak global cues due to year-end portfolio adjustments. The Sensex ended 90 points lower to 57,806 and the Nifty 50 settled just above the 17,200 mark, down by 22 points. Shares of pharma majors such as Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories extended gains today which kept markets afloat for most part of today's session.

Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Divis Labs were among the top gainers. On the flipside, ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), Coal India, Tech Mahindra were among the top losers. Mid- and small-cap shares ended on a positive note as Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.08 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 0.59 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Baja Auto gained more than two per cent today after the company announced that it will set up a Rs 300-crore electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing unit in Pune. Shares of Bajaj Auto traded 2.94 per cent higher to an intra day high of Rs 3,270 on the BSE.

Pharmaceutical shares such as Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gained around two per cent each on Wednesday, after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the emergency use of anti-viral drug - Molnupiravir in the country. to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiplex shares such as PVR and INOX Leisure declined around three per cent each today after the Delhi government announced restrictions as part of its 'Level 1' or 'Yellow Alert' amid rising Omicron cases in the national capital. As part of the new guidelines, all cinema halls/theatres or multiplexes will be closed in Delhi to contain the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus variant.