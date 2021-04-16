Sensex, Nifty Set To Open On Flat Note; Wipro In Focus

Wipro will be in focus after its net profit in March quarter rose 28 per cent To Rs 2,972 crore.

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open on a flat note in trade on Friday as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 12 points to 14,619. Meanwhile, most of the Asian markets were also trading on a flat note ahead of the raft of Chinese economic data. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.11 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.06 per cent, Shanghai Composite was up 0.12 per cent and Taiwan Weighted was up 0.03 per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were little changed while Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.2 per cent.

Overnight, On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced 1.11 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.31 per cent, nearing its record peak set in February.

In the currency market, lower US yields were a drag on the U.S. dollar.

Back home, Wipro will be in focus after its net profit in March quarter rose 28 per cent To Rs 2,972 crore. The revenue growth in constant currency stood at three per cent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020-21 and the topline growth in dollar terms was at 3.9 per cent.

Ashoka Buildcon will be in focus after it informed exchanges that it was awarded a contract for gauge conversion project between Bechraji-Ranuj section from Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation worth Rs 333 crore.