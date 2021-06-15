Sensex, Nifty Set To Open On Flat Note; Adani Group Shares In Focus

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open on a flat note on Tuesday as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange. Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty futures rose 4 points to 15,844. Meanwhile, Asian shares rose early on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street higher, though investors looked to a much-anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting to see if the central bank would signal any change to the U.S. monetary policy outlook.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.89 per cent in early trading and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.23 per cent.

Global stock markets were mixed on Monday, U.S. Treasury yields ticked up and gold slid as investors prepared themselves for an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and any clues on the trajectory of its unprecedented monetary stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 248.82 points, or 0.72 per cent, in midday trading. The S&P 500 lost 11.83 points, or 0.28 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite added 53.24 points, or 0.38 per cent.

Back home, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 503 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 544 crore, data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

Adani Group shares will be in focus after the company rejected media reports that said accounts of three investor funds that own stocks had been frozen.

Coal India will be in focus after it reported 0.8 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 4,588.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 4,625.7 crore in the same quarter ended last year.