Sensex, Nifty Set To Open Marginally Lower As Indicated By SGX Nifty Futures

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open marginally lower as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange amid largely positive cues from other Asian markets. The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty futures declined 27 points or 0.17 per cent to 15,837.

Most Asian share markets opened a fraction higher on Tuesday, ahead of a key decision by Australia's central bank on its quantitative easing programme and despite ongoing concerns over the future regulation of China's powerful technology sector.

US markets were closed on Monday to mark the Independence Day holiday, leaving the Asian region without a strong lead to start trading on Tuesday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 per cent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.7 per cent while China's CSI300 was off by nearly 0.3 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.45 per cent while the S&P ASX200 stood 0.21 per cent higher. In South Korea, the Kospi 200 Index rose 0.5 per cent in early trade.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 338 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 645 crore.

Maruti SUzuki will be in focus after it said that the company produced 165,576 units in June 2021 as against 50,742 units in June 2020.

NMDC will be on investors' radar as the government has proposed to sell 4 per cent stake in NMDC through an offer for sale (OFS) on July 6-7. The floor price for the sale offer shall be Rs 165 per share.