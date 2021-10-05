Nifty Set To Open Lower On Weak Global Cues; Adani Green In Focus

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open lower as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on the Singapore Exchange amid weak global cues. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 0.64 per cent or 114 points to 17,597. Asian shares suffered heavy losses early on Tuesday following a broad sell-off on Wall Street, as markets fretted about the impact of multi-year high oil prices at a time when supply chain disruptions are already putting pressure on economic activity.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped as much as 1.3 per cent, falling for a third consecutive session. Japan stocks were down 2.8 per cent, South Korea gave up 2.5 per cent and Australia shed 1 per cent. The drop in markets took MSCI's main benchmark to 619.87, the lowest since November 2020. It has shed more than 5 per cent this year, with Hong Kong and Japanese markets among the big losers.

Overnight, the dollar eased and a gauge of global equity markets fell on Monday as investors worried about the potential for renewed U.S.-China trade tensions, stalled talks in Congress and rising inflation as oil prices surged to multi-year highs.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on investor caution about the need to raise the government's debt ceiling as the United States faces the risk of a historic default in two weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.94 per cent to 34,002.92, the S&P 500 lost 1.30 per cent to 4,300.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.14 per cent to 14,255.49 as investors dumped Big Tech stocks in the face of rising Treasury yields.

Back home, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 860.50 crore on Monday and domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 228 crore.

Adani Green will be in focus today after the company said it successfully completed the acquisition of SB Energy Holdings (SB Energy India) in an all-cash deal for which definitive agreements were signed on 18 May 2021.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services will be in focus after the company said that in September 2021, the total disbursement were approximately Rs 1,900 crore, up 23 per cent annually albeit on a lower base which was impacted by the first wave of COVID-19. Consequently, the second quarter of current financial year, the total disbursement were approximately Rs. 6,450 crore, up 60 per cent annually.