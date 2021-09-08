Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Higher; Maruti Suzuki In Focus

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open higher as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty futures rose 37 points to 17,416. Meanwhile, Asian shares hovered just off six-week highs on Wednesday, as a more risk-averse mood spread into the market from the United States overnight due to worries about slowing growth that hurt equities while helping the dollar firm.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.13 per cent having posted gains, if sometimes small, for 11 of the last 12 sessions.

Japan's Nikkei reversed early losses and was last 0.42% higher after revised gross domestic product growth figures beat expectations for the world's third-biggest economy.

Overnight, US shares were mixed and global equities retreated from record highs on Tuesday as investors balanced mounting worries over the slowing pace of economic recovery and hopes the Federal Reserve will delay tapering its bond purchases.

Back home, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 145 crore and domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 137 crore.

Maruti Suzuki will be in focus after the company informed exchanges that its production fell 7.9 per cent to 1.14 lakh units in August on a year-on-year basis.

Wipro will be on investors radar after it announced a partnership with Securonix to deliver managed security services.